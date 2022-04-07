“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

There are countless anime out there that fall in the romantic genre. But let’s be honest, not all of them are good. However, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is certainly a masterpiece. So much so viewers can’t get enough of it. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3 or Kaguya-Sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- is about to release soon.

If you are searching for the exact details about its release, you have arrived at the right place. The insanely popular anime’s season 3 is expected to air in Japan on April 08, 2022, at 12:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

But when it comes to its international release time, most reports suggest that episode 1 will release at 12:30 PM Eastern Time (ET). We will find out more about the same in the coming days. Until then, let’s find out where to watch the new season of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War online.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ season 3 online?

Image credit: A-1 Pictures

The new season of the renowned romantic-comedy anime will stream online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. It is quite obvious since the previous seasons of the anime are also available on the platforms above.

Unfortunately, there is no word about the anime release on Netflix or Hulu. But one can hope for it to arrive on them since season 1 of Kaguya-Sama is already on both platforms.

Until Kaguya-Sama’s new season arrives online, you might like to watch something else. We suggest you try The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2. The popular anime has just begun airing and is already making headlines.

How is ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’?

Before watching Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3, you must watch the earlier seasons. If you haven’t done that, now will be the perfect time to start. To help you with the task, here is what the anime is about:

“The proudly privileged top two students of an elite school each makes it their mission to be the first to extract a confession of love from the other.“

The story of the series is incredibly well written. Additionally, kudos to A-1 Pictures for providing amazing animation. Combining that with an 8.5/10 rating on IMDb, the anime deserves a watch from you.

That’s it from our end for this article. We will be back with the streaming details about Kaguya-Sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- episode 2 next week. Feel free to share your thoughts about the anime in the comments section until then.