‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date And Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Last time around in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, the cultural festival finally started. All the students of the Shuichin Academy are incredibly excited about it. Fans of the anime are equally excited as the last episode introduced a lot of new characters. Fans will hope for more of the same in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3 episode 8 as well.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Speaking of the new episode, it arrived online on May 27, 2022, at 1:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). This means the episode will also be releasing at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the US.

That being said, if you are not in Japan, then you will be watching the anime online. But which website streams Kaguya-Sama: Love is War? Also, can you watch it for free? We’ll answer these questions in our streaming guide. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ episode 8 online?

Image credit: A-1 Pictures

Thankfully, there are options available to stream the anime online legally. Yes, we are talking about none other than Crunchyroll and Funimation. The two websites are home to almost every amazing anime releasing nowadays and similar is the case with the third season of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War.

Can I watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ for free?

Crunchyroll offers paid services to each and every user out there. So, you cannot watch the anime for free on it as of now. However, on the bright side, Funimation provides a free trial to new users. You can take advantage of that offer and watch your favorite anime for free.

Find your dream job

But once your free trial is over, you’ll have to pay for its services similar to that of Crunchyroll. But hey, something is better than nothing, right?

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3 episode 8? If you haven’t watched the previous episode, you can check our guide on it here.