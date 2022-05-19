“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

‘Kaguya-Sama: Love’ is War season 3 episode 7 will mark the beginning of the second half of this season. With 13 episodes planned this season, fans are being treated royally. So far, the anime has lived up to the expectations, but will it continue to do so? We will find out shortly.

Let’s focus on the release date of Kaguya-Sama’s next episode. Episode 7 is set for a release on May 20, 2022, at 1:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Fortunately, it will also be released at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on the same day.

That being said, we are sure you will be wondering where to watch the new episode online. More importantly, can you watch it for free? The answers to these questions are in our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 episode 7 online?

Image credit: A-1 Pictures

There are many illegal anime websites out there to watch your favorite anime. However, we do not recommend relying on those options. Instead, you can watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 legally on either Crunchyroll or Funimation.

Can I Watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 for free?

Unfortunately, the websites above are not free of cost. You need to buy a subscription for them to watch anime. However, Funimation does provide a free trial to new users. You can use that offer to watch anime for free, albeit for a limited period of time.

What to expect from ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3, episode 7?

As usual, the episode will be divided into three segments. The first will focus on Miko Iino and her love interest. In the second segment, the fans will see the school students discuss and possibly celebrate the cultural festival.

Lastly, the final segment is reportedly focused on Miyuki Shirogane. But there is no word about what the character will be doing.

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from the new episode? Feel free to share your honest opinions in the comments section below.