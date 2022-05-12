“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

No matter what arc does ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ picks, it’s always a banger. It was proved once again in the previous episode with the rap arc getting animated. Fans thoroughly enjoyed the rapping, or honestly, a lack of rapping skills by Miyuki. Despite that, anime fans will be waiting for more of the same in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3, episode 6.

The new episode is all set to release online on May 13, 2022, at 1:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Thanks for the simulcast; the episode will also be available at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

With that being said, let’s focus on where to watch Kaguya-Sama season 3 online. On that note, feel free to check our guide on this season’s episode 5 here. Now, let’s get started without any delay.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 episode 6 online?

Image credit: A-1 Pictures

Like most top-notch anime, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is available on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The two industry leaders have always given their best to ensure that fans can enjoy their favorite anime online.

Moreover, Funimation takes it up another notch by providing a free trial to users. Thus, you can use that free trial and watch your favorite anime. Of course, once the trial is over, you will need to purchase a subscription to it.

What to expect from ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3, episode 6?

Like every time, in this episode, there will be three segments focusing on three different stories. The first part will be focused on the student council failing to fulfill its responsibilities. On the other hand, the other two segments will be the same as the previous episode.

This concludes our guide on the anime’s latest episode. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.