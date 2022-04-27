“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

When it was announced that “Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” was returned for another season, anime fans were extremely happy. Considering the previous seasons have been a huge success, there was a lot of pressure on the studio. So far, they have done a good job. But can they keep up the good work with Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War season 3, episode 4? We will find out soon.

Let’s focus on the release date of the anime’s new episode. The fourth episode is all set to release online on April 29, 2022, at 1:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). On the other hand, fans can also tune in to watch it at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

This begs the question of where to watch Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- episode 4 online? Why don’t we find out in the next section of our streaming guide? But before that, feel free to check our guide on episode 2 of the anime right here.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ season 3 episode 4 online?

The romantic anime can be watched online via Crunchyroll or Funimation. Although both the sites have Kaguya-Sama on their library, Funimation also has a free trial for new users. You can use the limited-time free trial to watch a lot of anime online for free of cost.

However, once your free trial is over, you will be required to purchase a subscription. Speaking of watching anime, you can check our guide on Spy x Family right here. The anime has been touted as arguably the best of this season.

Is ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-‘ worth watching?

If you have watched the first two seasons of the series, you must be aware of what to expect from the show. Although it features in the romantic genre, you are in for many amazing comedic scenes as well.

Additionally, it has a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb as well. All things considered, it is certainly worth watching, and you shouldn’t miss out on it.

This concludes our guide on Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War season 3, episode 4. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.