“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ Season 3 or ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic’ is finally here, and we cannot get enough of it. Episode 1 came out on April 8, 2022, and showed us why this rom-com anime is just leagues above the rest. So we cannot wait for ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ Season 3 Episode 2.

If you’re also waiting for it and want to know when it’s coming, you’ve come to the right place. The anime will air in Japan on April 15, 2022, at 1:00 am JST. While the time for global release will also be on April 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm ET, or 9:00 am PT.

Now that you know when it’s coming out, you probably want to know where to watch it online. Let’s go over that as well. But before we begin, do check out ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ Season 3 Episode 1 as well.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ Season 3 Episode 2?

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures

The latest season of this awesome rom-com anime will stream online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. This is to no one’s surprise, as the previous seasons also came to these platforms.

However, there is no sign of release on Netflix or Hulu as of now. But you can expect it to come on them after all of season 3 has come out.

How is ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ Season 3 Episode 2?

They first started things with a bang and a brilliant gag with Miko and Ishigami. While that part of the episode is great, we were glad to see the focus being put back on the mind games between Kaguya and Miyuki. And it all ended with a brilliant arm-wrestling bit.

Now we don’t know what the title of the upcoming episode is or what it even is about. But if you’re a fan of this show, you know what the episode will be like. It will feature a set of hilarious situations between Kaguya and Miyuki as they try to trick each other into confessing their love.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the first episode yet? How do you think this season holds up to the previous ones? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.