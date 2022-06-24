“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

After 3 whole seasons, we’re finally here. All the 11 episodes of season 3 till now have been building up to this moment, and we’re finally about to see the confession. So the hype for the hour-long Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3 episode 12 is through the roof right now.

Along with the main couple, we are also excited to see the result of Ishigami’s confession, in which he unknowingly professed his love for Koyasu. All of this and more is set to unravel in the hour-long season finale that will come out on June 24, 2022, at 1:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

And just like the rest of season 3, the episode will be coming out globally as well. The release times for global release are 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

But there’s no point in knowing when the episode is coming out if you don’t know where to watch it. So let’s go over where you can stream it online as well. However, check out Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3 episode 11 if you haven’t yet.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 episode 12?

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures

The anime is available on two of the most popular streaming websites, Crunchyroll and Funimation. Although most anime sites are not illegal, these two are completely legal and safe to use.

Can I watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 episode 12 for free?

However, since they are legal, they are not free either. But Funimation does provide a free trial for its new users, unlike Crunchyroll.

That’s all we have for today. What are your expectations with the finale? Who will confess? Will it be Miyuki or Kaguya or both? And what will happen with Ishigami’s confession? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.