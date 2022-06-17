“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The anime has finally entered its dual confession arc. In the arc, Miyuki and Kaguya are closer than ever to declaring their feelings for each other. To do so, they will need to put their differences aside. Fans hope this declaration will happen in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3, episode 11.

Not that the rest of the students care, as they have already labeled the two with a couple of tags. But will it finally become official in the new episode? We will find out very soon. How soon? Well, episode 11 is all set to arrive on June 17, 2022, at 1:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

Outside of Japan, the anime will, fortunately, be coming to other regions on the same day. However, the release time will vary. Streaming at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) should be available.

With that being said, let’s shift our focus to the most important section of our streaming guide. On that note, let’s find out where to watch the new episode of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War season 3. But before that, check our guide in the anime’s previous episode here.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 episode 11?

Image credit: A-1 Pictures

Many websites allow you to stream anime online. But the downside is that those websites aren’t legal. If you want to stream Kaguya-Sama legally: Love is War and other anime, head over to Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Can I watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 episode 11 for free?

You cannot watch the anime for free via Crunchyroll since it offers a paid subscription and doesn’t even have a free trial for new users. Funimation, on the other hand, offers a free trial to new users. You can use that offer to watch Kaguya-Sama and many other anime for free, albeit for a limited period.

This concludes our guide on the new episode of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.