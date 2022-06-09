“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Over the last few episodes, the anime focused on the cultural fest. But in the previous episode, fans got to see something new. It was the struggles that Kaguya and Ishigami were facing in confessing their love. But will they finally confess it in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3, episode 10? The only way to find it.

This episode could serve as the perfect stage for that much-anticipated moment. Our favorite characters will be going into the horror house in this episode. Thus, in that environment, they will confess their love.

Enough about the plot for the upcoming episode. Let’s focus on its release date. The new episode of the anime is gearing up for release on June 10, 2022, at 1:00 AM JST. Thanks for the simulcast; the new episode can also be watched at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sam: Love is War’ season 3 episode 10 online?

Image credit: A-1 Pictures

If you have followed our article to this day, you must already be aware of the answer. But if you are a new reader, then Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is currently streaming online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Can I watch ‘Kaguya-Sama’ season 3 for free?

The answer to that question depends on which of the two websites mentioned above you will use. If you opt for Crunchyroll, then there is no way for you to watch the anime for free. You will need to purchase a subscription to it and watch the anime.

However, if you are a new user of Funimation, you can take advantage of their free trial. Thus, you can watch Kaguya-Sama’s new season for free, albeit for a limited period.

This concludes with our streaming guide on Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3, episode 10. What are your expectations from the new episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.