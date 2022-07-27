6 K-Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist This August 2022

The year 2022 is looking to be a great one for fans of Korean dramas. With everything from the endearing clichés of A Business Proposal to the depressing Our Blues and everything in between. As August approaches, be prepared to see a number of promising new entries heat up the competition. August 2022 K-dramas include the eagerly awaited remake of Little Women, led by Kim Go-eun of Yumi’s Cells.

In addition, Netflix will release its first K-drama film, Carter. An action thriller starring Joo Won, Sung-Jae Lee, Kim Bo-Min, and Jeong Sori. With a Mission: Impossible-style theme, the airplane stunts in this film will undoubtedly remind you of Agent Ethan Hunt, played by American actor Tom Cruise.

With so much to look forward to in August 2022, we’ve compiled a list of some of the new and upcoming K-dramas series to watch.

New K-dramas releasing in August 2022

1. Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist

Based on an eponymous novel, the drama comedy series follows the journey of Yoo Se-poong (Kim Min-jae), a former Royal family physician. After losing his job, he travels to Gyesu Village, where he meets a widow named Seo Eun-woo (Kim Hyang-gi) and a strange teacher named Gye Ji-han (Kim Sang-kyung). Yoo realizes his true purpose in life while living in this village and begins to help people heal their hearts. Other cast members include Ahn Chang-hwan from Hospital Playlist and Yu Seong-ju from Squid Game.

Directed by Park Won-kook the series is slated to air on August 1 on the South Korean cable network tvN.

2. If You Wish Upon Me



If You Wish Upon Me, one of the most heartbreaking Korean dramas, is inspired by a real-life organization in the Netherlands that helps take care of and fulfill the last wishes of terminal cancer patients in the final stages of their lives.

The series is directed by Kim Young-wan. It follows Yoon Gyeo-rae (Ji Chang Wook), who had a difficult childhood and has been in and out of orphanages, detention centers, and prisons. When he volunteers at this hospice, he meets nurse Seo Yeon-joo (Sooyoung) and coworker Kang Tae-Shik (Sung Dong-il).

When Seo asks a depressed and pensive Yoon if he has ever been happy, the latter reflects on his past and realizes that he hasn’t experienced joy and happiness and wishes to live a happy life like everyone else.

The Korean drama, also known as Tell Me Your Wish, will be made available on the Viu streaming app after its South Korea release on August 10.

3. A Model Family

Created by Kim Jin-woo and Lee Jae-gon, A Model Family is a crime thriller about a family on the verge of divorce and bankruptcy. When an ordinary man Dong-Ha (Jung Woo) comes across a car loaded with cash at this juncture, the family finds themselves in danger after encountering a drug cartel. The Korean drama is expected to tick all the boxes in terms of suspense, plotline tightness, and cast performance.

Starring Jung Woo, Yoon Jin Seo, Park Hee Soon, Kim Sung Oh, and Park Ji Hyun, the 10-part series is slated to air on August 12 on Netflix.

4. Stock Struck

Image: Instagram/Tving

Also known as Ants Are Riding, the financial business satire is directed by Choi Ji-Young and features a stellar cast with a captivating plot. The plot centers around five financial investors who meet at an odd stock exchange gathering and go on to trade while exploring business, love, friendship, and life.

Some of the characters include Yoo Mi-Seo (Han Ji-Eun), a soon-to-be-wed bride who has recently started investing in the stock market but has lost a lot of money. And Choi Sun-Woo (Hong Jong-Hyun), a 33-year-old part-time worker at a Korean convenience store during the day but is seen driving a luxurious imported car at night.

They are joined by Kang San (Jung Moon-Sung), a part-time happy-go-lucky worker who doesn’t care much about success or money; Jung Haeng-Ja (Kim Sun-Young), a busy restaurateur; and Kim Jin-Bae (Jang Gwang), who started investing stock to earn a few more dollars after retirement. The Korean drama depicts the real-world stock exchange and the lifestyles of those who trade in stocks.

Stock Struck will premiere on TVING on August 12.

4. Little Women

Image: Netflix

This K-drama, starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji-Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon (Squid Game fame), and Uhm Ji Won, is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s famous English novel of the same name. Despite the fact that the plot is set in the 1800s, this upcoming show is set in modern-day Korea and marks the first time that Little Women has been adapted into a Korean drama.

The plot revolves around the lives of three sisters, Oh In Joo (Kim Go Eun), Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji-Hyun), and Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo), who grew up in abject poverty and have a very close relationship. The three have different ambitions and pursuits. But their lives are shattered by an unforeseen incident that pits them against one of the most powerful families.

One of the highly awaited Korean dramas, Little Women is slated to air on Netflix on August 27.

5. Love According to Law

Image: Instagram/ KBS2

Also known as The Law Cafe and Love by Law, this is one of the most anticipated K-dramas. It seamlessly blends a sweet love story with a legal drama. The 16-part KBS2 drama is directed by Lee Eun-Jin. It stars Lee Seung-Gi as Kim Jung-Ho and Lee Se-Young as Kim Yoo-Ri as the protagonists.

Kim Jung-Ho is a former lawyer who resigned after his father’s scandals were revealed. He lives on the roof of a building that is rented out to tenants and survives on the rent he receives.

Kim Yoo-Ri, on the other hand, is a lawyer who has vowed to remain single. She opens a ‘law cafe,’ a place to socialize and get legal advice. The story revolves around the landlord, Kim Yoo-Ri, and the operation of the café, making it one of the most anticipated K-dramas to be released in August 2022.

The series is set to premiere on KBS2 on August 29 and will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Which of the above-mentioned K-drama are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments down below.