‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Is Back For A Special This November

Camp Cretaceous, a Netflix animated series, is set in the Jurassic Park universe. Camp Cretaceous premiered in September 2020 and was followed by five seasons. In both form and content, Camp Cretaceous differs from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films. Unlike the films, which are all live-action, it takes on an animated style.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The series features characters who do not appear in the live-action Jurassic World films. Instead of Dr. Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and Alan Grant, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous focuses on a group of teenagers who are attending an adventure camp when dinosaurs attack. The series stars the vocal talents of Jenna Ortega, Kausar Mohammed, Sean Giambrone, and Stephanie Beatriz, among others.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous gets a special interactive episode

Now, Jurassic World Kids has released a trailer revealing that Camp Cretaceous will have its first interactive episode. Titled Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Hidden Adventure, the episode will premiere on November 15th. The special will serve as an independent follow-up to the fifth season of the series.

Hidden Adventure appears to allude to the challenge/attraction at the heart of the interactive Camp Cretaceous episode. The special episode of Camp Cretaceous will feature limitless opportunities for audience engagement due to its adventure/challenge concept.

The concept provides a concrete, recurrent plot mechanism for Camp Cretaceous, allowing viewers to continuously engage in decision-making alongside the protagonists. The Hidden Adventure teaser does an excellent job of concealing the majority of these selections. Instead, it depicts the protagonists debating what they will do without exposing probable outcomes.

Similar to Netflix’s past interactive offerings, viewers will be able to choose their own experience. Whether it’s guessing the passcode to a secret bunker or deciding which escape route to take, audiences will be able to interact with Jurassic World like never before in this standalone adventure.