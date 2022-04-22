Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Release Date & Time With Spoilers

Only a few days remain until the release of the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. While the chapter nears its release date, spoilers are bound to spill here and there; meanwhile, in this article, we’ll talk about the release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182, along with the spoilers.

While chapter 181 concluded the Sendai Colony arc, the upcoming chapter will begin the Tokyo No. 2 colony arc. Furthermore, in the last chapter, we saw Ishigori and Takako transfer their points to Yuta, which placed him with a total of 200 points, further making him eligible to introduce a new rule in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 will shift its focus from characters like Yuta, Ishigori, and Rika to new characters. The chapter will give us two new characters, Charles and Hakari. Furthermore, the upcoming chapter will carry on the fighting shown in the previous chapters, with Charles and Hakari going at it. That being said, let’s take a look at the release date and time for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182.

Chapter 182 of Jujutsu Kaisen will release on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. As usual, fans will be able to read the chapter online at Viz and Manga Plus upon their official release.

As for the release timings of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182, the chapter will first release in Japan at midnight; as for the global release timings, have a look.

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PDT

8:00 AM PDT Central Time: 10:00 AM CST

10:00 AM CST Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

11:00 AM EST British Time: 4:00 PM BST

4:00 PM BST European Time: 5:00 PM CET

5:00 PM CET Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182: Spoilers

Now that we’ve got the release date and time of the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen out of the way let’s have a look at what’s coming in the next chapter. According to the spoilers, in the next chapter, Charles will get angry at Hakari for mocking his love for manga. Meanwhile, Charles uses a GPen as a weapon that the mangaka also uses for his manga illustrations.

Furthermore, the chapter reveals Charles’s cursed technique to be able to see a second into the future using his manga panels. At the same time, Hakari is indifferent to his opponent’s ability to peek into the future. Moreover, spilling more ink on the manga panel enables Charles to see the future further.

Meanwhile, as the two start to fight, Hakari continues to make moves toward Charles, not caring for his ability to see into the future. In the next few manga panels, we will see Charles ranting about the jujutsu world cracking his own reality, thus leaving him caged in limbo, and that he has lost motivation both as a creator and a reader.

While the fight continues, Charles slits Hakari’s cheek with his GPen, smearing the latter’s cheek with his pen’s ink, to which Hakari remarks if it’s okay to hurt people with a mangaka’s pen. At the same time, Haraki observes that although Charles can see the future, he continuously checks the prediction, which further causes blind spots, and decides to utilize them to his advantage.

Lastly, the last few panels of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 will show Hakari using his domain expansion, “Zasatsu Bakuto,” rendering Charles’ abilities useless.