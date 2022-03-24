Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: Release Date & Time | What To Expect?

After last week’s delay, Jujutsu Kaisen manga is back on track, with the mangaka Gege Akutami’s health recovered. Meanwhile, for the fans looking for the release schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179, in this article, we’ll share the details around it, along with what the new chapter will bring.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

In the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, we saw Yuta calling on Rika to help her fight Ryu and Takako. While both of them expected Yuta’s cursed energy to be almost diminished, to everyone’s surprise, Rika is the ace in his sleeve, having increased his cursed energy drastically. As Rika appears to help him fight against the sorcerers, Yuta’s cursed energy seems to have resorted back to normal. Meanwhile, Yuta overwhelms Takako with his cursed technique as she tells Yuta about how the Fujiwara clan always annoys her.

At the same time, Rika could be seen blocking Ryu’s attacks and dominating him in their fistfight. However, the chapter ended with both Ryu and Takako using domain expansion as they both figured normal attacks wouldn’t do much good against Yuta and Rika. On the contrary, as for the release schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179, let’s have a look.

We’re so hyped about the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, we’re making the manga chapters FREE for everyone to read for a week. Read Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Ch. 1–4 right now! https://t.co/Fg08fSXFG8 pic.twitter.com/CZm5mimJEt — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 18, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 release schedule

The upcoming chapter of the Sendai Colony arc, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179, will be released on schedule this week on Sunday, March 27th, 2022. As for the platforms, fans can read the chapter on Manga Plus and Viz as it comes online.

Furthermore, as usual, the chapter will first come out in Japan at midnight and make its way to the rest of the world afterward. For the release timings of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 worldwide, take a look below.

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM PDT (March 26 th )

7:00 AM PDT (March 26 ) Central Time: 9:00 AM CST (March 26 th )

9:00 AM CST (March 26 ) Eastern Time: 10:00 AM EST (March 26 th )

10:00 AM EST (March 26 ) British Time: 3:00 PM BST (March 26 th )

3:00 PM BST (March 26 ) European Time: 4:00 PM CET (March 26 th )

4:00 PM CET (March 26 ) Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST (March 26 th )

8:30 PM IST (March 26 ) Japan Time: 12:00 AM JST (March 27th)

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 :?

The upcoming chapter will excite fans more, with the fight between the sorcerers going strong. Moreover, in the next episode, we’re sure to see the domain expansions from Ryu and Takako. Interestingly, domain expansions can only be canceled out by another domain expansion. Does this mean we will finally get to see Yuta’s domain expansion?

With such massive power, Yuta’s domain expansion is sure to dominate the opposing cursed spirit or Jujutsu sorcerer. However, nothing can be certain until the chapter arrives on Sunday.