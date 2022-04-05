Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is Now Ranked #5 In The U.S. Theaters

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is an anime film based on the prequel to the massively popular Shounen manga Jujutsu Kaisen. The film came to Japanese theatres on December 24, 2021 and saw massive success with around 12.7 billion yen earned.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

And it looks like its seeing success in the U.S. as well. The film is now in its third weekend and is still going strong with massive earnings and a great fifth ranking in the box office to boot. So let’s go over the film’s success in detail.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 approaches $30 million in earnings

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ranked at #5 in the U․S. in its third weekend, and its U․S. earnings are approaching US$30 million! https://t.co/VVq5CjCdzq — Anime News Network (@Anime) April 4, 2022

As reported by Anime News Network, the film is at $29,693,448 and will probably cross the $30 million mark. Moreover even though it released back on March 18, 2022 it’s still at rank #5 in U.S. theaters, which is around 3 weeks after release.

While we’re talking about popular anime, another really good one is Attack on Titan. The part of the final season of the popular anime just wrapped up and it was just as awesome as we hoped. Furthermore part 3 of the final season has been announced, so do check it out.

How was Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

The film is based on the manga that takes place before Jujutsu Kaisen and is made by the same author Gege Akutami. The plot is about Yuta Okkotsu, a sixteen year old cursed by his childhood friend Rika. The dangerous spirit of Rika clings to Yuta and nearly get him executed. But everyone’s favorite Gojou Satoru saves him and enrolls him into the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School.

And just like the Gojou, expect to see some other familiar faces from the anime as well like Maki Zenin and Panda. Furthermore the curse user Suguru Geto which is seen a bit of in the main story is actually one of the main villainous force in the movie. Although this is a must watch for fans, it is also receptive to newcomers since it’s basically taking place before the main anime.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen this film already? Is it any good? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.