Joker Sequel ‘Folie A Deux’ Release Date Set For October 2024

The film, officially titled Joker: Folie A Deux, will continue the story of Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the iconic Batman villain. While the DCEU has grown over time, Warner Bros. has also begun to launch DC projects that exist outside of the main franchise. One such standalone film was Joker. It was a unique reimagination of Batman’s nemesis released in 2019 which was loosely inspired by the Elseworlds/DC Black Label concept.

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, chronicled the life of Arthur Fleck. A Gotham City resident suffering from mental illness who gradually descends into the villainous path that will lead him to don the infamous Clown Prince of Crime’s makeup. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker was a global box office success. Grossing $1.074 billion worldwide, but the film’s success extended beyond its box office haul.

Joker received several Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for his portrayal of the DC villain. Phillips recently confirmed the official title of Joker 2, shortly before news broke that Lady Gaga would play Harley Quinn in the sequel. According to reports, the sequel could also be a musical.

Image: Instagram/ Todd Phillips

Now, a release date for Joker: Folie A Deux has finally been announced. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has set October 4, 2024 as the release date for Joker: Folie A Deux, and production is set to begin this December. Phillips is back in the director’s chair for the sequel.

He will co-write with Scott Silver, who also wrote the screenplay for the first Joker film. No other cast members have been confirmed as of yet, with the exception of Phoenix as the Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Even though Joker: Folie A Deux isn’t due in theatres for another two years, it’s already lining up for awards season. Joker debuted on October 4, 2019, so the sequel’s release date is more than appropriate. Given that principal photography is set to begin in December, more information on Joker: Folie A Deux is sure to emerge throughout the fall.