JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gets Cracked

Check out what other popular video games have been cracked recently.

jojo's bizarre adventure all star battle r crack

‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’ is a remaster of the classic PS3 fighting game. The game features 50 characters taken from all story arcs of the popular series. However, ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’ was cracked by pirate groups on its release.

Pirate groups have also cracked many popular games recently. These include popular titles such as Spider-Man RemasteredFar Cry 6Dying Light 2Diablo 2 Resurrected, F1 2022CupheadDeathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Cracked

The game came out on Steam without DRM protection on September 2, 2022. Pirate groups were then able to crack ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’ hours after its release on PC. The cracked version of the game first appeared on an infamous pirate forum that we won’t name.

Repackers like Fitgirl and DODI will also likely release cracked/compressed versions of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. These repacks also unlock additional content and DLCs for the game. Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5Xenoblade Chronicles 3Cult Of The LambDemon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, and more.

About the game

jojos-bizarre-adventure-all-star-battle-r-cracked

The remastered game features additional content and more characters than the original PS3 game. The game is now available on all platforms, so players on different platforms can finally enjoy duking it out with each other full Jojo style.

Players can also recreate iconic scenes from the series that trigger a special move called Dramatic Finishes. We recommend checking out ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’ on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game. Players can also try out a demo of the game for free before buying the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality.

