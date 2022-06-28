No! Johnny Depp Isn’t Coming Back To Disney Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp’s representatives have finally addressed rumors that the actor was offered a large sum of money to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

After winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor was said to be working on a $301 million deal for a possible return as Jack Sparrow. Johnny’s representative responded to questions about the rumor in a statement to NBC News. Unfortunately for his fans, this is not the case!

Johnny won’t play Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

His rep told NBC News about the source-based report in Poptopic, “This is made up.” Just last week, rumors circulated that the actor might be making a comeback as the infamous pirate in an upcoming film.

“Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp,” a source told PopTopic. “They are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

According to an industry insider, the company is preparing a $301 million deal as a formal apology and request the actor to reprise his role as the beloved character. “They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two,” the report stated.

During the defamation trial, Heard’s attorney asked,

“Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise role for $300 million and a million alpacas?”

The alleged deal also included a sizable donation to a charity of Depp’s choice. According to reports, the team is working on a film and possibly a series about the Captain’s childhood.

Meanwhile, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still in the works, with Margot Robbie reportedly in talks to join. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was asked if the team was still working on ‘POC 6’ He said “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.”