Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial To Be Adapted Into A Movie

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first met while working on the 2011 film The Rum Diary. They married in 2015 but divorced in 2017. Heard accused Depp of domestic violence without naming him directly in an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, which he claimed harmed his career. Following the allegations, the actor left the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He was also barred from reprising his most famous role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Following the fallout surrounding his career, Depp chose to sue Heard, seeking $50 million in damages. Heard counter-sued for $100 million, claiming that she was the one who was wronged. The two’s trial quickly became a media circus, with daily coverage as the proceedings were televised.

Throughout the trial, both actors experienced highs and lows. But in the end, Depp was awarded $15 million by a jury decision, which was later reduced to $10 million. And Heard received $2 million. However, given that the Depp/Heard trial ended only a few months ago, it may come as a surprise that a film about it is already in the works.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial set to be released soon

As reported by Variety, the free streaming provider Tubi has accelerated the production of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. Written by Guy Nicolucci, the film will be directed by Sara Lohman. The cast includes Mark Hapka as Depp, Megan Davis as Heard, Melissa Marty ass Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft.

Surprisingly, the film is set to release this month, on September 30. While that turnaround appears to be exceedingly swift, Tubi’s chief content officer indicated that the film was developed quickly. For better or worse, the Depp and Heard trial was one of the summer’s greatest news stories, sparking several opinions and questionable replies.

Because of its fame, it seemed inevitable that it would be adapted into a film. On the other hand, the rapidity with which it was created, is certain to raise more than a few eyebrows. Because so little time has elapsed, the dust has not yet settled. As a result, it’s possible that Hot Take might provide a pretty superficial version of the trial, with no new insight into what transpired.

Stream Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial on Tubi (a free streaming service) starting September 30.