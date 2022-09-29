Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s Controversial Trial Movie Hot Take Gets A Trailer

Depp and Heard endured a lengthy, public defamation trial stemming from comments Heard made in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. Heard did not directly mention Depp. But she made comments about domestic abuse, and it was eventually linked to Depp, which hurt his career. As a result, Depp was forced to leave the Fantastic Beast franchise. After exchanging accusations about who was at fault, the actors sued each other. And the case went to trial, where the jury sided with Depp.

The Depp/Heard trial is only a few months old. Tubi’s decision to fast-track a film adaptation of the events was surprising. Hot Take stars Mark Hapka as Depp, Megan Davis as Heard, Mary Carrig as Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, and Melissa Marty as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. Sara Lohman, who previously directed the made-for-TV film Secrets in the Woods, directed the film.

Hot Take: Depp/Heard Trial gets a trailer

Tubi shared the Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial trailer on YouTube, giving audiences their first look at the actors playing Depp and Heard. As their real-life counterparts, Hapka and Davis are shown in court and surrounded by a media circus. However, the film goes beyond the trial, showing Depp reacting to Heard’s comments, possible abuse recreations, and even fan reactions. Check out the trailer below:

The Depp and Heard trial has been one of the year’s most talked-about news stories, receiving extensive coverage. And Tubi decided to strike while the iron was hot. Their chief content officer even stated that the film was developed “to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

Furthermore, Hot Take will undoubtedly draw a lot of attention to Tubi, a free streaming service that was most likely a driving force in adapting such a high-profile story so quickly.