John Wick Prequel ‘The Continental’ Gets A 2023 Release On Peacock

The Continental, a three-part series set in the Continental Hotel, was originally scheduled to premiere on Starz. Peacock has since acquired the series, as well as the rights to the John Wick trilogy. It tells the origin story of the hotel, which is a secret haven for assassins and serves as a setting in the John Wick films. The Continental Hotel is neutral territory, making it an ideal location for meetings and parlays between dangerous underworld agents.

The narrative is recounted from the viewpoint of Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell. The story begins with him arriving in New York City to begin his new job as the manager of the Continental. Because the series takes place in 1975, this is a considerably younger version of the character played by Ian McShane in the movies. The cast also includes younger iterations of Charon and Charlie played by Ayomide Adegun (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Peter Greene (Pulp Fiction).

The Continental gets a 2023 release

The Continental will now premiere exclusively on Peacock in 2023. Thanks to a deal struck between Lionsgate and the streaming service. Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer said about the deal that “by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

A specific release date has yet to be announced. But The Continental’s three-part special-event series is expected in 2023, likely following the March 24th, 2023 release of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs also backed the deal, citing John Wick’s “massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world” and saying they’re “excited by the opportunity to bring [the John Wick franchise] to the next level.”

He also called The Continental “one of the most anticipated streaming events of 2023.” There is still much to be revealed about The Continental in terms of length, style, and tone, as well as how closely it will resemble the John Wick series. But now that it has a streaming home and a release date, more information is sure to be revealed soon.