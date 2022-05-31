Jio Game Controller Launched With 8-Hour Battery Backup

The gaming peripherals market has no dearth of budget gaming controller options. But Jio Game Controller aspires to be a lot more than that. While it is relatively cheaper than the Microsoft Xbox controller for Windows, it is more expensive than all other budget options.

Jio launched its gaming controller yesterday which will compete with brands like Logitech, RedGear, etc. The new game controller bears a price tag of 3499 INR which is half of the base variant of the Xbox wireless game controller.

Jio Game Controller: Specifications

Jio Game Controller adopts the button layout of the Microsoft Xbox controller for the most part. It has a unique d-pad placement and two thumbsticks along with four shoulder buttons. In addition, the controller also has a dedicated Jio button and a Home key that will work flawlessly with the Jio TV.

Image: Jio

The controller isn’t very hefty and weighs 200 grams, which is good for long playthroughs in your favorite games. It is a wireless controller which has an inbuilt battery and recharges using a Micro USB B port. The battery life of this game controller is impressive and Jio claims you can get 8 hours on a single charge. It uses an inbuilt battery and doesn’t support the AA removable batteries concept.

Jio Game controller’s design is a bit square-ish like the PS5 DualSense controller and uses Bluetooth for a low latency gaming experience. It has two vibration motors to increase the immersion experience while using the controller. The best part is that it supports Android Tablets, Android TV, Android & Jio STB.

If you are thinking of buying the Jio Game controller, you can do so by using the Jio Website. Currently, it is the only way to get hold of this controller before it becomes available on big e-commerce sites. You can choose to pay the whole amount or can avail of the EMI option which reduces the burden on your monthly budget.

Will you buy the Jio Game controller? Do you use Jio Set-top box? Share your experience in the comments.