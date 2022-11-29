Here’s Why Jenna Ortega Does Not Blink On Netflix’s Wednesday

Netflix‘s Wednesday takes fans on a mystical journey as our titular heroine navigates her new school and its many secrets. She also has to deal with the difficulties of being an outcast in a school full of outcasts.

The series also provides a fresh new perspective on the Addams family, as Wednesday uncovers new secrets that have been haunting her parents since their time at Nevermore. Wednesday’s equally iconic parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, are perfectly played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, respectively. The outstanding performances also include Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, and Rikki Lindhome, to name a few.

Based on the promotional material, fans were already impressed with Jenna Ortega’s ability to inhabit the titular character. It’s especially impressive that Ortega was able to reinvent Wednesday Addams. While Ortega is the perfect Wednesday Addams for this generation, there are some creative choices made on the sets that add to her portrayal.

Why Jenna Ortega does not blink on Wednesday?

Now, in a recent tweet, Netflix revealed that the idea behind Wednesday’s unblinking gaze while interacting with other characters—which most people find uncomfortable—came from director Tim Burton. In a video of Wednesday and Tyler’s first encounter, the streamer noted, “After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So, she didn’t.”

After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So she didn’t. pic.twitter.com/h5Ver9oozC — Netflix (@netflix) November 28, 2022

Every generation has experienced its fair share of the Addams family. And each depiction of the Goth girl has had an effect on its audience. The Netflix series created by Burton and Ortega intentionally gave the lead character a competitive edge while also revealing a vulnerable side of her. The costumes, her choice to grow bangs, and her unwavering gaze all contribute to an impressive iteration that Ortega made her own.

With that said, did you find Jenna Ortega blinking in the series? If you did so, let us know in the comments down below.