“Jeen-Yuhs” Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Kanye West tends to remain in the headlines for one reason or another. He is in the talk of the town for his somewhat petty feud with Pete Davidson. Apart from that, there is another reason for the headlines. Jeen-Yuh’s episode 3 is about to be released, and it will serve as the conclusion to Kanye’s documentary.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

If you have watched the first two episodes of the docu-series, then you must be waiting for the finale. Well, in that case, you have arrived at the right place. The third episode of Kanye West’s documentary will be released online on March 02, 2022.

Similar to the last two episodes, it will be unveiled at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Next, let’s shift our focus to watching Jeen-Yuh’s episode 3 online.

But before that, you might want to give our streaming guide on the documentary’s episode 2. With that being said, let’s get started.

Where to watch ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ episode 3 online?

Image credit: Netflix

The first two episodes of the docu-series were released exclusively on Netflix. So obviously, you can watch the series finale by heading over to this page on Netflix as well. However, you are still required to purchase a paid subscription to the streaming service to do so.

Should i watch ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ episode 3?

Well, that depends on whether you have watched the previous episodes of the series or not. If the answer to that is affirmative, you should watch the conclusion to the series.

Moreover, if you haven’t even started the documentary until now, you are missing out on something great. It is a must-watch title for Kanye West fans and others out there too.

This concludes our article on the documentary. Are you planning to watch it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.