“Jeen-Yuhs” Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Kanye West remains one of the most popular faces in the world. Although the biggest reason for his stardom is his amazing music, his social media presence also plays a great role. However, at the end of the day, Ye has come a long way. And fans always love to know the struggle behind it. Well, they will learn more about Kanye’s life in Jeen-Yuhs episode 2.

It is a documentary that follows the journey of Kanye from a singer to a global brand. Anyway, the second episode of the docu-series will be released online on February 23, 2022. Similar to the inaugural episode, it will be released at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Considering this will be the second addition to the three-part documentary, many might still not know where to watch it online. With that in mind, let’s shed some light on where to watch Jeen-Yuh’s episode 2 online.

Where to watch ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ episode 2 online?

Image credit: Netflix

A new Kanye West documentary has been released under the banner of Netflix. So it is quite evident that you can watch episode 2 exclusively on Netflix. To watch it on the release mentioned above date and time, all you have to do is head over to this page.

Is ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ worth watching?

Not everyone likes to indulge themselves in watching a documentary. But when it follows the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, the story is quite different. As of now, the series has gathered an amazing rating of 8.3 on IMDb.

To answer the million-dollar question, yes, it is worth watching. With that said, it concludes with our Jeen-Yuhs episode 2 guide. Are you planning to watch it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.