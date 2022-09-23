When Did Jamtara Season 2 Release Online?

Regardless of the era, we are living in scams and phishing are pretty common. Throughout our lives, we heard about numerous scams of various magnitude. Well, the only good thing about them is the fact a pretty great web series can be made on them. If you find that idea interesting, then Jamtara season 2 is for you.

In the inaugural season of the series, we saw cousin brothers Sunny and Rocky running a pretty successful phishing scam. But their lives started to go south when a corrupt politician wanted to become a part of it.

That’s not the end to it, a cop is on the cousin brothers’ tail as well. Now, in season 2 of the show, the brothers are coming up with another scam. But will they be able to keep themselves out of trouble? You will need to watch the new episodes to find that out.

Image credit: Netflix

The new season of the series arrived on September 23, 2022. It was released at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. As for watching it online, you can rely on streaming juggernaut Netflix to provide you with all the episodes of it exclusively in its library.

Before we talk about whether you can watch the show for free or not, you may like our recent article. We are talking about the speculation around the OTT release date of Sunny Deol’s new film Chup.

Can I watch Jamtara season 2 for free on Netflix?

Who doesn’t wants to watch their favorite shows for free, right? But it’s easier said than done. Netflix is no longer providing a free trial to new users. So you cannot use it to watch content on Netflix for free. However, what you can do is rely on a few telecom plans to get a free subscription to Netflix.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This concludes our guide on the new Netflix series. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.