James Webb Telescope Found The Oldest Galaxy Ever Seen, Right Before It Was Irrepairably Damaged

The James Webb Telescope has found the oldest galaxy ever seen. However, the massive telescope was irreparably damaged by meteorites right after it did so.

The James Webb Space Telescope may have discovered a galaxy that existed 13.5 billion years ago, a scientist who examined the data claimed Wednesday, only a week after its initial photographs were made public.

Something like this is precisely what the James Webb Space Telescope promised to deliver. A week ago, the first jaw-dropping photographs were released, shocking the entire world.

Researchers have already had access to a vast amount of data gathered during JWST’s commissioning phase and provided it ahead of schedule to researchers worldwide. However, the telescope is now getting off to an actual start on its numerous science activities.

According to Rohan Naidu of the Harvard Center for Astrophysics, the galaxy known as GLASS-z13 was created 300 million years after the Big Bang, which is around 100 million years earlier than any other object previously detected. We could be gazing at the farthest starlight anyone has ever seen.

Is the telescope damaged?

However, In a recently released report, a team of researchers claimed that after analyzing the James Webb Telescope’s operation throughout its commissioning phase. The instrument experienced a “small effect throughout, which is not yet detectable,” according to Hindustan Times.

Six micrometeorites struck the primary mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope in May. The sixth strike caused the most harm out of all of them. Initially, it wasn’t regarded as a huge deal, but the latest scientific article raises the possibility that it may be more dangerous than originally believed.

Is GLASS-z13 the oldest galaxy ever seen?

As per Dr. James O’Donoghue, The light from GLASS-z13 took 13.4 billion years to hit us, but the distance between us is now 33 billion light years due to the universe’s expansion!

Since it takes longer for light from distant things to get to us, looking back at the distant universe is like seeing deep into the past. Since GL-Z13 was created when the universe was only 330 million years old, it cannot be considered “the oldest galaxy ever.”

According to Nick Seymour, an astronomer at Curtin University in Western Australia, if this conclusion is confirmed, this galaxy is likely the youngest galaxy ever seen. Seymour says that this is a baby galaxy at the dawn of time.