“Elon Is The Solution,” Says Jack Dorsey On Musk Buying Twitter

Jack Dorsey created a Twitter thread to share his views about Elon Musk acquiring Twitter. In a series of threads, Jack described his thoughts about the acquisition and what he expects from the future of Twitter. The thread became live after Twitter accepted its deal with Elon Musk to sell the company for $44 billion.

Jack Dorsey created a lengthy Twitter thread

Jack Dorsey began with an expression of love for the social media network. He said that Twitter was the closest thing humans have to global consciousness. Without it, the world would never learn about the existing state of affairs and be vocal about them.

He further added that Twitter was his sole issue and biggest regret until now. He lauded Elon Musk for buying Twitter and added that Twitter had become dependent on the ad model. Wall Street’s increased influence on the social media platform was also a concern for Jack Dorsey. He was happy that once Elon Musk takes hold of Twitter, he could release it from the clutches of Wall Street.

Image: Twitter

Jack Dorsey believes no one should own or run Twitter. It should be a platform for the public good and not serve anyone’s interests. Moreover, he trusts Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal to stand to transform it from being just another company.

Jack said in his Twitter thread: “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @parag’s goal and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.“

Can Elon Musk be the savior of Twitter?

Twitter and other social media platforms have a long history of allowing influential people to spread their propaganda. Twitter slowly became an ad-focused platform and even released a premium tier plan. These attempts undermine the vision Jack Dorsey had when he founded Twitter.

Elon Musk has his fair share of suggestions he frequently posts on Twitter. If he takes charge, Twitter could change for the better. Some of Elon Musk’s ingenious ideas include an edit button for Twitter, making the algorithm open-source, and many more.

Some Twitter employees think the change is for the greater good and believe that Elon can improve Twitter. But don’t forget that all business ventures need to churn a profit, which would be the first priority of anyone, including Elon.