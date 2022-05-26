Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter Board

Amidst the Elon musk deal, Twitter is going through a transition right now. The social media giant will look a lot different from how we know it. The Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey has stepped down from the company’s board of directors.

Dorsey started making his distance from the company after he stepped down from his post as CEO. He did so in order to focus on Block formerly known as Square.

Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter’s board; says report

Image: Unsplash

Dorsey stepped down as CEO in November last year, handing over the position to Indian-origin Parag Agrawal who was the then CTO of the company. The news has since been making headlines for the same.

However, Reports said that Dorsey will stay on the board “until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.” Although Dorsey has been involved with Twitter since 2006 this news marks the end of his 16-year tenure.

Reports of him rejoining the micro-blogging platform started surfacing after the takeover by Musk. However, Dorsey over the time period has said that he will never be the CEO of Twitter again.

He appears to be Completely focused on running his financial payments platform Block. He has also said that “no one should be the CEO of Twitter“.

Musk has declined to take over Dorsey’s spot on the board, as tweeted by CEO Parag Agrawal. However, the company still wants his input as he’s Twitter’s biggest shareholder. Elon tweeted he’s spending less than 5% of his time on the acquisition, and rather focusing on multiple things.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk April 11, 2022

What are your thoughts about the acquisition? And Jack Dorsey stepping down from the board? Do let us know.