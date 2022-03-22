Is There A “South Park” Season 25 Episode 7?

The long-running animated series South Park returned for its 25th season at the beginning of 2022. Since then, the show has already aired six episodes. All the previous episodes have been great as usual. However, fans are now wondering about South Park season 25, episode 7.

After all, the previous editions of the show have featured 10 episodes. But this time around, there have been doubts about the show featuring its typical episode count. With that being said, let’s find out the answer to the million-dollar question.

Image credit: South Park Studios

When the new South Park season was announced, it was confirmed that the show wouldn’t have 10 episodes. Instead, it will only feature six episodes. With South Park season 25 episode 6 already airing last week, it most likely means it’s the end of the season.

However, many believe that there is a possibility of season 25 episode 7 release. The only catch is that it will be released later this year or in 2023.

Is the ‘South Park’ series over?

The animated cartoon has been running since 1997. So one might wonder if there is a possibility of some new seasons releasing in the future. Well, we have good news for you in that department.

It was already confirmed that the animated series will not be renewed until season 30. This means there are at least 5 more seasons left in the show. Moreover, considering the popularity of the series, it will not be a surprise if it further gets renewed for more seasons.

With that being said, this concludes our guide. We hope now you have a much better understanding of the release of South Park season 25, episode 7. Until then, feel free to watch the previous episodes of the show on the official website of South Park Studios.