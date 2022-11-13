Is That Black Enough For You?!?: Here’s How To Watch It Online For Free

There’s apparently a lot that happened between the late ’60s and the late ’70s that changed the African American status in Hollywood for good. Capturing the essence and aura of such cultural upheaval, historian Elvis Mitchell has put together a compilation of celeb interviews and recordings in “Is That Black Enough For You?!?”.

With a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of 88% at the time of writing, this two-hour documentary sure looks like something history and movie buffs shouldn’t overlook. Given its emphasis on various African American artists that defined that era, it sure has the nostalgia factor playing in its favor as well.

Key showbiz figures interviewed for this documentary include Samuel L. Jackson, Harry Belafonte, Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, and Margaret Avery, among others.

The documentary focuses on the cultural impact of African American musicians and actors from the ’70s. (Image: Netflix)

Where is “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” streaming?

The fall in subscriber count this year doesn’t seem to have fazed Netflix that much as the platform is still intent on producing appealing content. For one, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” is a fine example of a quality Netflix production. After releasing on November 11, the documentary is now globally available to stream on Netflix.

How to watch “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” for free?

While generally you’d require a paid subscription to stream Netflix shows, there are some other, often overlooked, ways that grant access to the platform for free. A number of services and their specific plans offer the OTT services as a bundled benefit. Here are the plans using which you can watch “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” and other Netflix shows for free:

Undoubtedly, this culture-centric documentary is an important work that magnifies one of the most important Hollywood eras. For those interested in knowing the behind-the-scenes info and other relevant details of the time, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” is something that should be there in your watchlist. Feel free to tell us your thoughts about the documentary in the comments below.