Is It Possible To Watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episodes 1 & 2 For Free On Disney+?

Star Wars fans, are you ready to see one of your favorite characters get a standalone TV show? Yes, we are talking about Disney+’s new project Obi-Wan Kenobi. As the name suggests, the miniseries will focus on the Jedi Master and his life after Star Wars: Episode III. In this guide, we will shed light on if you can watch Obi-Wan: Kenobi episodes 1 & 2 for free.

But before that, if you aren’t aware of their release date then they are all set to release online on May 27, 2022. To find out their release times, you can check our guide on it by heading over to this page. With that out of the way, let’s focus on whether you can watch them for free or not.

Can I watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episodes 1 & 2 for free online?

Image credit: Lucasfilm

It’s a well-known fact that Disney+ (a.k.a Disney+ Hotstar for India) doesn’t provide a free trial anymore. Unfortunately, it means you cannot watch it for free. However, at the same time, there are a few offers that allow you to get a free account of the streaming service. Of course, these offers are only valid once.

What to expect from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episodes 1 & 2?

As we revealed earlier, the show is set 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III. It will focus on Obi-Wan hiding in Tatooine. You will get a much better understanding of it by reading the official plot synopsis below:

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.“

The first two episodes will most likely focus on a bit of story building. But since the miniseries will only have six episodes, the creators will not keep fans away from the action for a long time.

That’s it for this article. Let us know your expectations from the series in the comment section below. Until the show releases, you can check out all the confirmed villains that will appear in the show right here.