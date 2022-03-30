Is It Possible To Watch “Moon Knight” For Free On Disney+?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe a.k.a. MCU has spread its wing wide over the last year or so. After winning the hearts of fans with their brilliant movies in theaters, the studio decided to step into the TV shows department. So far? They have done pretty well. Now, things are about to get better with the release of Moon Knight.

Well, the inaugural episode of the 2022 series about the Marvel anti-hero will be making its online debut today. Keeping that in mind, we are sure it will lead to fans wondering if they can watch the show online for free?

Why don’t we find the answer to that question in the next section of our article? But before that, you can find the details about Moon Knight’s release right here.

Can I watch ‘Moon Knight’ For Free On Disney+?

Image credit: Disney+

Since the show is releasing exclusively on Disney+ (a.k.a. Disney+ Hotstar in India), you cannot watch it for free per se. However, no need to lose hope, there are many offers that allow you to get a free Disney+ account.

If you reside in the U.S. then you can rely on free year long subscription with Verizon Fios or get it by using super coins with Flipkart Plus.

But if you live in India, then you can get a free Hotstar account with Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 or Airtel Postpaid Plans starting at Rs 499.

What to expect from ‘Moon Knight’?

The 2022 miniseries sheds light on one of the most popular Marvel comics’ anti-hero. As for the plot of the show, here is the official synopsis:

“A former U.S. Marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life.“

This concludes our guide on Moon Knight episode 1. We will be back with a new article until the foremost season of the series is over. Till then, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.