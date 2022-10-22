Is It Possible To Watch House Of The Dragon Finale For Free Online?

The amazing journey of House of the Dragon season 1 is coming to an end, with the finale premiering this Sunday. In the nine episodes, the series has come closer to our hearts and keeps on giving us surprises. The last episode was all about the Greens and how they put Aegon II on the Iron throne.

Moreover, thanks to the penultimate episode, we now know the weird relationship between Larys Strong and Queen Alicent. Furthermore, Alicent is a mysterious character in the series. We can’t say that she is Cerisei of this series or the saint. So to have a better perspective, check out our guide over here.

Now that Aegon is the new ruler of the seven realms, we can buckle up as the civil war is knocking at our doorsteps. Moreover, the finale might take some of the characters away from us to set up a better start for the second season. With so much happening, it would be a real treat if we could watch all this for free. Well, this streaming guide will help you with that. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Steps to watch House of the Dragon episode 10 for free

Since the series is an HBO original, then it will definitely release on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. However, they are not available for many reasons, including India. So for Indian fans, the show is airing on Disney+ Hotstar. With all that said, let’s shed some light on the free streaming part.

Technically you cannot watch films or any title on HBO Max for free. However, many offers allow you to get a free subscription to HBO Max. But remember that you will still have to pay the introductory price of the telecom plan that’ll get you the free subscription.

