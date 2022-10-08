Is It Possible To Watch House Of The Dragon Episode 8 For Free Online?

So far, the Game Of Thrones prequel series has been the most entertaining ride for the fanatics. Moreover, the makers also go all out with visual effects, casting, and storyline. We didn’t even realize it, but it’s almost time for House Of The Dragon Episode 8. It seems like the stage has been set for the Dance of Dragons.

The seventh episode was a bit of a shock as it unfolded many bombastic events. Firstly, Alicent’s real intentions and evil side are now in front of everyone. Secondly, Rhaenyra finally got married to the love of her life. Yes! You guessed that right. Our little Princess is now with her beloved uncle.

The new episode will bring many intriguing scenes and be available in high quality. However, we all want to watch it for free, and it is certainly possible. How? You ask. Let’s answer that in the next section of this article.

Steps to watch HOTD Season 1 episode 8 for free

Image Credit: HBO

The series arrives weekly on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. Moreover, if you have a subscription to these services, then head over to this page. However, if you’re someone looking for the free streaming part, keep reading below.

Technically you cannot watch films or any title on HBO Max for free. However, many offers allow you to get a free subscription to HBO Max. But remember that you will still have to pay the introductory price of the telecom plan that’ll get you the free subscription.

House Of The Dragon episode 8: What will happen next?

The forthcoming installment will have Ser Otto sitting on the Iron throne as Viserys might bid goodbye due to his illness. Moreover, the Blacks will head to King’s Landing for the King and the throne. We will also see eight new faces in the eighth episode. If you’d like to meet them, head over to this page.

That’s all we have for this article. Feel free to share your thoughts and expectations in the comment section below.