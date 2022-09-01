Is It Possible To Watch “House Of The Dragon” Episode 3 For Free Online?

As the contest for the Iron Throne continues in Westeros, many new contenders are joining the race. Moreover, after the second episode, it is safe to say that the fun will increase exponentially. Furthermore, we are now eyeing the “House Of The Dragon” Episode 3 to quench our thirst for more action.

The makers are going all out in the prequel series, and fans are also praising their efforts. It is evident from the incredible storyline and talented cast members. In addition, the show has many characters, and all of them seem intriguing. So if you want to know more about them, check out our streaming guide over here.

While the show is great and is available on certain streaming platforms, we all want to watch it for free. Let’s discuss that and more in the next section of this streaming guide. So without any further delay, let’s get started.

Steps To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 3 For Free

Image Credit: HBO

The epic heart-throbbing series is currently airing on the HBO cable network and HBO Max. Moreover, head over to this page to check out the previous episode. Keeping all that in mind, let’s shed some light on the free streaming part.

Technically you cannot watch films or any title on HBO Max for free. However, there are many offers that allow you to get a free subscription to HBO Max. But remember that you will still have to pay the introductory price of the telecom plan that’ll get you the free subscription.

‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 3: What Will Happen Next?

With action-packed battles, the new episode will also show a time skip in the series. The Rogue Prince Daemon Targaryen will fight against the Crab Feeder, who is supported by free cities. Moreover, we will witness the wedding of King Viserys and Alicent.

It will take us forward in time and introduce us to Prince Aegon. The new episode will blow our minds with so many things to happen.

What are your expectations from the new episode? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.