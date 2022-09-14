Is It Possible To Watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners For Free Online?

Since the announcement of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made by Studio Trigger, the animated series has been highly anticipated by fans. While the anime is in the same universe as CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, the anime doesn’t have a lot of references to the video game.

Speaking of the animated series, it follows the life of a teenage kid in a technology-obsessed world. In order to stay alive in this cruel world, he is forced to live his life as an edgerunner. The term edgerunner simply means he is a mercenary outlaw, also known as Cyberpunk.

Can the kid survive in this world? Well, you will find that out after watching the anime online. Keeping that in mind, let’s shed some light on the release date of the 2022 anime.

When was Cyberpunk: Edgerunners released online?

The much-anticipated anime series made its debut online on September 13, 2022. It released exclusively on streaming giant Netflix at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

If you do not live in the time mentioned above zones, then no need to panic. You can check our detailed guide on the Netflix release time schedule. It will help you know when to tune in to Netflix to watch your favorite titles online.

How many episodes are there in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 1?

Previously, Studio Trigger unveiled the first three episodes of the show on Twitch. However, the official number of episodes in season 1 of the anime stands at 10. Fortunately, all the episodes were released together, and you can stream them now.

Can I watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for free online?

Although all episodes of the show are now released, we are sure many fans must be wondering if they can watch them for free. Sorry to deliver the bad news, but the streaming service is currently not providing a free trial. Hence, you have to rely on a few telecom companies’ plans if you want to watch the anime for free on Netflix.

This concludes our guide on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The initial ratings of the show have been quite good. If you have already binge-watched the series, then feel free to drop a spoiler-free review in the comments below.