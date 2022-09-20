"Is Flipkart Finally Joining The Metaverse? "

Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is going to join the Metaverse bandwagon too. Credible leaks about the company’s plans show the upcoming FlipVerse. It is safe to assume that Flipkart will be taking the AR/VR approach to make for a more interactive online shopping experience.

On the other hand, another Tweet liked by FireDrops by Flipkart’s account points in a different direction. The platform might be jumping onto the NFT wagon through Flipverse. While there’s no surety about either choice, both will be exciting for the Indian e-commerce scene.

Flipkart Flipverse for NFTs?

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are non-replicable cryptographic tokens that exist on a blockchain. NFTs can represent physical or digital items such as paintings, digital artwork, and real estate. By “tokenizing” these real-world tangible assets, you can make, buy, and sell them.

There are several marketplaces and platforms where you can exchange NFTs today, including OpenSea and Mintable. Now, Flipkart might start its own marketplace, known as Flipverse, to buy and sell these Non Fungible Tokens. However, the Flipverse could be a lot more than trading NFTs.

When did Flipkart’s digital journey start?

Flipkart has recent history with NFTs. The platform announced that buyers of the Nothing Phone (1) in India could purchase Nothing’s limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through its mobile shopping app.

Nothing released an NFT collection called Nothing Community Dots, which is hosted on the Polygon blockchain. Flipkart’s Firedrops are the e-commerce company’s first foray into the Web3 and NFT ecosystems.

Will Flipkart become part of the Metaverse?

[Exclusive] Flipkart will soon launch Flipverse, the most photorealistic, interactive virtual shopping destination in India😍

Here's an exclusive glimpse of Flipverse.

“Just a few more days before you know,” is the response to a tweet that points at Flipkart’s NFT Flipverse. So does this mean Flipkart is taking part in the digital age of Crypto, NFTs, and Metaverse that lies ahead?

It can be the case as the Tech giant Meta is partnering up with multiple organizations to make Metaverse more prevalent, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Flipkart decided to participate. This gives us the idea of how e-Commerce websites will play a major role in the digital age of the Metaverse.

The Metaverse has the potential to improve and revolutionize current e-Commerce practices while also providing users with a one-of-a-kind experience. The first advantage of metaverse-powered e-commerce will be ‘personalized experiences,’ which are currently limited to product recommendations and discounts.

It could make shopping more personal, interactive, and immersive. The Metaverse will undoubtedly enter the e-commerce industry by providing users with access to augmented reality. Many games allow users to own and buy assets from online stores.

While buying online goodies for online avatars is one thing, Flipkart’s plans could translate the same into reality.

We've also reached out to Flipkart for any information on the matter and will update the story accordingly.