Is Apple Music Down? Here’s What To Do

Apple music outage is affecting users. Apple has confirmed its services were down. The streaming service due to the outage isn’t functioning properly for many of its users.

The outage began at 1:17 pm PST. Reports come from Apple’s system status page. Many services from them like Music, Radio, and iTunes Match began seeing connectivity issues and a dip in performance.

Apple music issue resolved?

image credit: macrumours.com

After the services were down. The page suggested that some users may be “experiencing intermittent issues” with the service.

Thankfully, the services are up and running again. As the issues have been addressed by Apple. Apple’s System Status page now says that all of the problems affecting each service like Apple music have been taken care of.

If that happens again, you can use other music streaming apps to keep the groove going. However, it is less likely for Apple services to suffer frequent outages like this one.