Specifications Compared: iPhone SE Vs. iPhone SE 2 Vs. iPhone SE 3

Apple finally launched the next-in-line iPhone SE 3 at its “Peek Performance” event. Apple’s SE lineup is quite different from Apple’s other premium smartphones as it comes with a lower price tag. Consequently, the iPhone SE 3’s specifications on paper with the A15 Bionic look sufficient, but it still has the same-old design.

Users worldwide prefer the iPhone SE over normal iPhones as they contain Apple’s goodness at a fairly low price. Although, is Apple’s new SE 3 a worthy phone to buy? Let’s find out in the specification comparison of all the iPhone SE devices ever.

iPhone SE vs. iPhone SE 2 vs. iPhone SE 3 specifications

Specification iPhone SE (2016) iPhone SE 2 (2020) iPhone SE 3 (2022) Display 4.0-inch, 640 x 1136 pixels IPS LCD display 4.7-inch, 750 x 1334 pixels Retina IPS LCD display 4.7-inch, 750 x 1334 pixels Retina IPS LCD display SoC Apple A9 (14nm) Apple A13 Bionic (7nm+) Apple A15 Bionic (5nm) Cameras 12MP, f/2.2 sensor with PDAF and HDR 12MP, f/2.2 wide sensor with OIS and HDR 12MP, f/1.8 wide lens with Smart HDR 4 Battery 1624 mAh battery 1821 mAh battery with 18W fast charging Improved battery life over the previous generation Memory 16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 2GB RAM, 64GB 2GB RAM, 128GB 2GB RAM 64GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 3GB RAM, 256GB 3GB RAM 64GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 3GB RAM, 256GB 3GB RAM Biometrics Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID

While everyone thought Apple would finally change the design of the new SE, Apple stuck with its old iPhone 8-style design. That’s not all, the tech giant also stuck with providing a 64GB variant after setting a new standard by keeping the 128GB storage option as the lowest one.

Above all, Apple kept on going about how the A15 Bionic is optimized for the iPhone SE 3. While the iPhone SE 3’s other specifications don’t have much of an improvement, the new SoC is enough to recharge its essence.

Apple also revealed the new iPad Air 5 and the Mac Studio desktop computer with an M1 Ultra chip at the Peek Performance event.