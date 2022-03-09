Do Not Buy The iPhone SE 3 Without Reading This!

Apple launched the iPhone SE (3rd Generation) at the Peek Performance Event. Priced at $429, this is Apple’s value for money offering that strips it off of a modern design but makes it a phone that’ll last a long haul. But should you buy the iPhone Se 3, or is there anything better you can get?

There are several ways to justify any iPhone’s value for money factor. You can buy a used or refurbished iPhone for good value or buy last year’s iPhone from Amazon and save some money. However, with the iPhone SE, Apple makes sure that the iPhone is inexpensive, has good performance, and gets updates for a long time.

When you look at it this way, the iPhone SE 3 starts making sense. Because with other options, it is more of a trade that you’re making. Let’s compare some of these trades to see if they make sense. We can compare the iPhone SE 2022 with the iPhone 12 Mini and the older iPhone 11.

iPhone SE 3 Vs iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone 11

Specifications iPhone SE (3rdGenerationn) iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 11 Build Glass front and back

Aerospace-grade aluminum Ceramic Shield front

Aerospace-grade aluminum Glass front and back

Aerospace-grade aluminum Display 4.7-inch Retina HD display

625 nits brightness 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display

625 nits brightness (typical)

1,200 nits max brightness (HDR) 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display

625 nits brightness Cameras Rear: 12MP Wide

Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera Rear: 12MP Wide + 12MP Ultrawide

Front: 12MP TrueDepth camera Rear: 12MP Wide + 12MP Ultrawide

Front: 12MP TrueDepth camera OS Launched with iOS 15 Launched with iOS 14 Launched with iOS 13 Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB Security Touch ID Face ID Face ID Battery Up to 15 hours of video playback Up to 15 hours of video playback Up to 17 hours of video playback Charging 20W fast wired charging

Qi wireless charging 20W fast wired charging

MagSafe wireless charging 20W fast wired charging

Qi wireless charging In-the-box iPhone, USB-C to Lightning cable iPhone, USB-C to Lightning cable iPhone, USB-C to Lightning cable Supported Accessories – MagSafe cases, wallets, charging docks – Colors Midnight, Starlight, (Product) Red Purple, Blue, Green, (Product) Red, White, Black Purple, Blue, Green, (Product) Red, White, Black Price $429 $599 (available cheaper at other retailers) $699 (available cheaper at other retailers)

Look at the table above, and you won’t see more than one or two reasons to spend more on the iPhone 12 Mini or the iPhone 11. We included the iPhone 11 because it will likely be heavily discounted in the coming days. However, the iPhone 11 was a bad decision ever since the iPhone 12 came out. We can leave that one out of the equation entirely.

Devil in the Details

The iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone 12 Mini go neck and neck. Both have a compact form factor, 5G, and even similar battery backup. The iPhone SE beats the iPhone 12 when it comes to performance. Despite the older design, the SE has the more recent A15 Bionic. But that’s all about the iPhone SE. It has a modern processor, but everything else is dated, and we can see that.

Let’s go into the details now. The phone isn’t just a phone now. It has to be good for media consumption, gaming, photography, and more. In this regard, the iPhone SE is a hit-and-miss case. For instance, it has good gaming performance but lacks the display to bring that to life.

It has an A15 bionic chip that brings computational photography to the phone but is paired with a camera setup from 2017. Even the front-facing camera is a 7MP shooter that’s barely passable today. There’s no ultra-wide camera or audio zoom either.

So if you want a stripped-down iPhone that’ll run for years but costs less, the iPhone SE is the one for you. However, be mindful that you’re going to miss out on a whole set of hardware features that make for a premium iPhone experience.

Should you buy the iPhone SE?

Image: Apple

So who is it for? Should you buy the iPhone SE? And will it make for a daily driver that can keep up with your usage? These are some questions you need to ask yourself before you go for it. If you ask me, the iPhone SE 3 is one of the best phones for children, older people, and users on a budget.

The inexpensive cost and simpler design make it a good option for children and the elderly. However, if you’re on a budget and looking for a performance packing phone, you should go for the iPhone 12 Mini instead. It may be two years old at this point, but it will last you a fairly long time too.

The Mini packs a bigger display with a similar footprint to the SE. You can also get a host of MagSafe accessories down the line, including the MagSafe power bank. You’ll also get a better display, better cameras, and a more modern design.

What do you think about the iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 12 Mini? Will you save $100 and buy the iPhone SE, or spend the extra cash and get a 12 Mini? Do let us know in the comments.