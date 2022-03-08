Facebook Twitter Instagram
Apple Unveiled The iPhone SE 3, And It Doesn’t Have A Design Change

Here comes the new SE!

iphone se 3
Image: Apple.

Apple finally launched the successor to its budget iPhone lineup, the iPhone SE 3 at its “Peek Performance” event today. The next-generation iPhone SE comes with certain hardware upgrades but still has the infamous age-old design. However, the devices of the SE lineup are among Apple’s top-selling phones.

In other news, a survey reported that 24% of iPhone users will take up the iPhone SE 3 as their main device. Likewise, the SE 3 is a device that contains most of Apple’s goodness at a lower price tag. It primarily houses new features like 5G, the inclusion of A15 Bionic, and a new camera system.

Apple iPhone SE 3 specifications

While the iPhone SE 3 looks similar to its predecessor, it comes with similar specifications to those of the iPhone 13 phones. Here’s a quick overview of the new iPhone’s specifications.

SpecificationiPhone SE 3
Display4.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 800 nits brightness
Cameras12MP, f/1.8 wide lens with Smart HDR 4
SoCA15 Bionic chip with a 16-core neural engine
BiometricsTouch ID
BatteryBetter battery life than the iPhone SE 2
Storage64GB, 128GB, 256GB
ColorsMoonlight, Starlight, and Product(RED)

Price and availability

Apple’s latest budget iPhone starts at a price tag of $429.

Pre-orders for the SE 3 begin starting this Friday, and you can reserve yours right away. Moreover, Apple will start shipping the devices on March 18.

Also, Apple revealed a brand-new iPad Air along with the introduction of iOS 15.4 at the event.

An engineering student with a keen interest in most aspects of technology. Likes to write about Microsoft, Apple, Laptops, Gaming, etc.

