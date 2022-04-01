With The Release of iOS/iPadOS 15.4.1 Update, Apple Fixes Battery Drain Issues

Apple recently released iOS 15.4.1 update that promises to fix some accessibility bugs, like improving security and battery drain issues, which many people were complaining about. Along with that, the company has also released 15.4.1 iPadOS updates.

However, it is still unclear how and to what extent users face this battery drain issue (notably, I wasn’t having any issues after updating to iOS 15.4; moreover, the battery life was improved on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Mini). The Apple Support Twitter account stated earlier this month that “normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours following an update” in response to consumers complaining about battery drains. Despite the update being pushed two weeks ago, there are still reports of battery life issues.

Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.



Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

Since, after the update of iOS 15.4, it brought several other features like Face ID with mask, new emojis, and others. The company claims that the battery life will improve after updating to iOS 15.4.1.

Even if you are getting decent battery life after the iOS 15.4 update, it is still recommended to update to the latest iOS 15.4.1. The update includes security patches for vulnerabilities Apple claims may have been abused in the wild.

To update your iPhone or iPad, Go To Settings > General > Software Updates and tap on Download Updates.

Heading over to System Preferences > Software Update.