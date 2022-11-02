iPhone AR Headset Is Finally Here, But It Is Not From Apple [Holokit X]

Holokit X is a new third-party accessory that turns iPhone devices into AR headsets. There have been a few accessories like this, but they were limited to VR. Apple has also been developing its AR headset, which will likely be announced in early 2023.

The low-cost AR headset uses the existing features of iPhone devices, such as the ARkit, LIDAR scanner, and depth sensor. The best thing about the headset is that it only costs $129, which is a far cry from other expensive AR headsets. Apple’s AR headset will also likely cost more than $1000.

Holokit X brings AR to iPhone

The Holokit X AR headset places the iphone on the top and projects the iPhone display on a transparent screen. Users can enjoy a 60-degree field of view and six degrees of freedom (6DoF) via Apple’s ARKit framework. The only hardware in the AR headset is the NFC sensor, and the iPhone provides the rest.

Holokit X AR headset only works with the recent iPhones, except the iPhone Mini and SE series. However, the LIDAR scanner is only available on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It also works with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. However, the latter iPhone devices will have reduced 3D perceptions without the LiDAR scanner that only comes with the Pro series.

The AR headset can even use an Apple Watch as a motion control. It also allows users to play with hand tracking and interact with the environment. That’s not all; it can even connect to PlayStation/Xbox controller, Apple Magic Keyboard, or any Bluetooth device that connects to an iPhone.

However, the AR content on the platform is limited to just a few AR apps and games. Let us know your thoughts about the AR headset in the comment section below.