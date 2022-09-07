Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max Announced: Farewell Notch!

Apple’s next-in-line Pro iPhones are here, succeeding the regular iPhone 14 & 14 Max models. Apple decided to give its latest SoC only to the Pro variants as the non-Pro models still house last year’s A15 Bionic SoC. Likewise, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max received the new notch replacement, making for a unique iPhone design.

It’s clear that the Pros got a better “upgrade” than the regular models, as they will also gain a performance boost for pro-level performance. Apple decided to keep the top-middle space for its camera and other sensors but relieved the phone of a complete notch. Thanks, Apple. All in all, the iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max are worthy upgrades if you want the best-performing iPhones.

iPhone 13 Pro & Pro Max Specifications

As we discussed earlier, the only major upgrades include a new notch replacement, which looks like a pill. Apple followed the trend and introduced a reasonably large pill to house its camera and sensors on the new iPhone 14, leaving a minute gap between the pill and the bezel. Here are the complete specifications of this year’s regular iPhone variants, as shown by the tech giant at its event.

Specifications iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with 1600 nits brightness (2000 nits peak outdoor brightness), Dynamic Island, and Always on Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with 1600 nits brightness (2000 nits peak outdoor brightness), Dynamic Island, and Always on Display Rear Cameras A telephoto lens with f/1.78 aperture, an ultrawide camera lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 48MP wide camera lens with f/1.78 aperture. A telephoto lens with f/1.78 aperture, an ultrawide camera lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 48MP wide camera lens with f/1.78 aperture. Camera features Apple ProRAW technology at 48MP, ProRes, and Dolby Vision support. Apple ProRAW technology at 48MP, ProRes, and Dolby Vision support. Processor 6-core A16 Bionic chip with a 16-core neural engine 6-core A16 Bionic chip with a 16-core neural engine Biometric Face ID Face ID Cellular and Wireless 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Battery All-day battery life All-day battery life New software features Crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, Photonic Engine for low-light photos Crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, Photonic Engine for low-light photos Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Colors Black, White, Gold, Deep Purple Black, White, Gold, Deep Purple

Specifications overview

While Apple carefully worked on the pill to make it intuitive, it does offer many fancy-looking features. It even comes with a fancy name called Dynamic Island (Innovative much?). You can view several software components like music activity, Face ID, and call details which it pulls off by expanding itself on display. Moreover, Always on Display finally comes to an iPhone, and the Pro models will be the first ones to get it.

Coming to the cameras, the new primary camera sensor is fairly larger compared to its predecessor and seems promising for photographers, offering better dynamic range and low light photos. Also, the new telephoto lens is an excellent upgrade for photography. Overall, the new camera sensors would make for better photos and videos.

Looking closely, only full-fledged power users or camera enthusiasts can adequately utilize this year’s upgrades on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pros. However, if you’ve been waiting for a longer time, you can get your hands on the new Pros or get the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max to save some money.

Pricing and availability

As for the pricing, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, and the 14 Pro Max starts at $1099. The pricing is the same as the previous year’s iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max.

You can pre-order the new iPhones starting September 9th and get them by September 16th.

Apart from these, Apple also launched new iPhone 14 models and several new Apple Watch variants.