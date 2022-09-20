The iPhone 14 Is The Most Repairable iPhone Since 2016

According to an iFixit teardown, iPhone 14 is the most repairable iPhone since 2016. Earlier, iPhone 7 held the title of being the most repairable iPhone. The news comes just a couple of months after Apple received some backlash about its rather exorbitant self-repair kits.

While this sounds like good news, you do have to remember that iPhone 8 to 13 all lie under the difficult-to-repair category. If you are planning to get any of these devices, keep the idea of repairability difficulty in mind because it will put a dent in your pocket if your phone ever needs repairs.

iPhone 14 Repair: Why should you worry about it?

It is all fun and games with your new iPhone until it encounters a serious fall on the floor. If you were careless enough to skip on a case, your screen, back panel, or both can crack. Both these elements have gotten rigid over the years, but that doesn’t make them impervious to shattering.

However, that’s just half the pain. The real pain is when you realize that replacing the back panel/display is extremely expensive and can cost between $300-$600.

Image: Apple

Surely, everyone doesn’t have that kind of dough after they spend a sizable amount on the iPhone. iFixit found that Apple redesigned the frame of the iPhone 14 to allow the user to take apart the back panel as well.

Earlier, you could only take apart the display with ease. iFixit revealed that “the new metal midframe that supports the structure required an entire internal redesign, as well as an RF (radio frequency) rethink and an effective doubling of their ingress protection perimeter.”

The new design will enable repair professionals to swap the back panel for iPhone 14, which will cost $149. It is a lot cheaper than repairing the older iPhones, which could shoot up the cost to $400-$500. But Apple has included a software lock in the iPhone, which will issue a warning if you attach a third-party back panel to it.

So Apple will now let you repair your iPhone yourself or via third-party shops. However, the software lock will ensure you use genuine Apple parts. While it may seem unreasonable, this is a rather important restriction. Third-party panels can cause all sorts of issues, from heating to breakage or bending.

By ensuring it is repairable but locking in for genuine Apple spare parts, the company has ticked both boxes. Self-repair enthusiasts can go about repairing their iPhones themselves, but the chances of internal tampering or experimentation have been reduced.

What do you think about this? Do let us know in the comments.