iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max Screen Sizes Revealed

The iPhone may see a redesign, and a number of reports have suggested the same. Apple is ditching the notch for a “pill + hole-punch” cut-out design in their upcoming iPhone 14 pro and the pro max. This would be a major design change after the iPhone X(2017).

According to the reports from 9to5Mac in March, it suggested the change will mean slightly taller displays in the iPhone 14. And now analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the displays.

Reports from young suggest that the 14 pro and pro max will have slightly taller displays as a result of removing the notch. It might give you a slightly more screen real estate but won’t make a major difference.

What would the new iPhone 14 lineup look like?

The screen sizes of the upcoming iPhones compared to the iPhone 13 would look something like this:

iPhone 13 pro – 6.06″

iPhone 14 pro – 6.12″

iPhone 13 pro max – 6.68″

iPhone 14 pro max – 6.69″

Ross Young said that the difference is really not that big when compared to previous iterations from Apple. Although some had hoped that the increase in size would mean Apple allows for additional information, such as the battery percentage on the top right corner.

However, this seems highly unlikely to happen. Highlighting the small increase in numbers will be tough for Apple. Unless they use the age-old marketing technique of increased “percentages” to make it visible, it’ll be a problem.

Meanwhile, the displays on the iPhone 14 and 14 Max are expected to have the same sizes as the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. This is because the iPhone 14 models will have the same old notch design and a 60 Hz display just like the iPhone 13 and 13 mini.

The “pill + hole punch” cutout design is exclusive to the Pro. There are supply chain issues all over the globe, which may have led Apple to this decision. However, the new iPhones are likely to be released in September 2022, which should give Apple more time to sort it out. The event would feature four different iPhone models.