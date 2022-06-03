iPad Is A Computer, iPadOS 16 Will Make It Look Like One

iPadOS isn’t a bad operating system at all, but it still struggles to offer a laptop-like experience for users. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg shared some useful insights regarding the PC-like capabilities on the revamped iPadOS 16 which Apple will unveil at the WWDC on June 6, 2022.

Why is iPadOS 16 special?

Currently, the iPad offers the option to use two apps side by side on its large display. There is even an option to add a third window into the mix using the Slide Over. But that is not even close to actual experience of resizable windows and tabbed windows experience. According to some leaks, Mark Gurman says that the major highlight of the iPadOS 16 will be support for multiple windows.

Image: Apple

The WWDC 2022 conference will also showcase software updates for the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. While some of these are in dire need of an overhaul, others will improve the user experience.

Apple will also announce the new macOS 13 which could be named “Mammoth” after a park in California. However, the WWDC won’t be just about new software and software upgrades.

We might see a new MacBook Air laptop in the coming months and Apple could use WWDC’s stage as a good opportunity. The new Air is expected to carry the notched design we saw on last’s MacBook Pro lineup.

What do you think of iPadOS? Does it offer a laptop-like experience? Share your thoughts in the comments.