iPad Air 2 And iPad Mini 2 Added To Apple Vintage List

Apple has added the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 2 to its vintage products list. It has been more than five years since both iPads originally went on sale. The Apple vintage product list is for those products that Apple stopped distributing more than five years and less than seven years ago.

Naturally, the next step after an Apple product makes it to the vintage list, is for it to reach the obsolete list. Once a product is obsolete, there’s no support, updates, or spares available for it in the market.

Apple Vintage List

When a product is added to the vintage product list Apple does provide service and parts for up to seven years. In some countries where government laws require to provide support for more than seven years, Apple does that. But the repairing of a vintage product is subject to the availability of parts.

The iPad Air 2 was released in October 2014. It was the first iPad that featured a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The iPad was powered by an Apple A8X processor. For the very first time, Apple used a laminated gapless display making it thinner than the original iPad Air.

On the other hand, the iPad Mini 2 was released in 2013. It was popularly called as Retina iPad Mini. No wonder why it featured a Retina Display with 2048×1536 resolution. The iPad Air 2 was powered by an A7 processor and M7 co-processor.

Although, Apple has added the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 2 to the vintage product list. The iPad Air 2 had received the latest iPad OS 15.1. Probably, It is the first time an iPad has received the latest software update and has also been added to the vintage product list.

Does anyone of you have one of these iPads, If yes do you use still use them? Let us know in the comments.