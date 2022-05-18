First iOS 16 Public Beta May Not Arrive Until July

On Monday, Apple rolled out the iOS 15.5, which might be the final iteration of iOS 15 before the arrival of iOS 16. But you might be out of luck if you are hoping to get your hands on the first public beta of iOS 16 next month.

According to a recent tweet by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, The first public beta release of iOS 16 may be running out of schedule due to current internal seeds being a bit buggy.

iOS 16’s first public beta is scheduled alongside iOS 16 developer beta 3 in July. First iOS public betas are typically released alongside beta 2. That means the public beta may be running behind. Current internal seeds are a bit buggy. Things are still fluid and could shift. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 16, 2022

On June 6, We will be addressing Apple’s WWDC 2022 (Worldwide Developer Conference), where the company usually announces major software updates to its devices.

Apple normally releases a new iOS version to the public after the second beta (due to its instability and buggy nature). But this year, you might have to wait until the third beta release to try the iOS 16.

However, Gurman also stated that things are “fluid and could shift”, meaning we still have some hopes for an early release; now, only time will tell when we can test the first build of iOS 16.

iOS 16 Upcoming Features:

According to Gurman, the iOS 16 will bring some major improvements in notification management, with a new health-tracking feature and long-awaited truly interactive widgets like we see on windows and Android devices.

We are also pretty sure that we won’t see a full redesign, but features like interactive widgets can keep us excited for this new release.

Image Credit – Tomsguide

Also, there will be some device-specific features such as a revamped multi-tasking user interface for iPadOS 16, new health-tracking features for watchOS 9, and a new rOS possibly for the delayed Apple VR headset.

So, what are your thought on the upcoming iOS 16, and what features do you expect from this update? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.