Will Your iPhone Update To iOS 16? Check Here

Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch 8 last week. The event showcased the new feature-packed iPhone 14 running the latest iOS 16. Until the launch, iOS 16 was only available in public beta, but that changed with the launch of the new iPhone.

Now, the stable version of iOS 16 is available for the iPhone 14 and older models. While iPhone 14 gets iOS 16 out of the box, here’s a list of iOS 16-compatible iPhones.

List Of Supported Devices For iOS 16

Before hastily upgrading, make sure that your current iPhone is eligible for the upgrade. Here is the list of iPhone models which are eligible for an iOS 16 upgrade.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

If you own anything older than iPhone 8, you cannot download and install the latest version of iOS 16. For that, you will have to purchase a new iPhone 8 or above to try out the new iOS 16.

OS update is a time-consuming process, so you need to prepare your iPhone for downloading and installing the update. Firstly, fully charge your iPhone because updates take a long time to install, sometimes hours, especially on older phones.

Also, back up all your phone data to external storage using iTunes. It is a precautionary step to prevent data loss if things go wrong.

To update the iPhone, repeat the following steps: