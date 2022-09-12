Will Your iPhone Update To iOS 16? Check Here

Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch 8 last week. The event showcased the new feature-packed iPhone 14 running the latest iOS 16. Until the launch, iOS 16 was only available in public beta, but that changed with the launch of the new iPhone.
Now, the stable version of iOS 16 is available for the iPhone 14 and older models. While iPhone 14 gets iOS 16 out of the box, here’s a list of iOS 16-compatible iPhones.
List Of Supported Devices For iOS 16
Before hastily upgrading, make sure that your current iPhone is eligible for the upgrade. Here is the list of iPhone models which are eligible for an iOS 16 upgrade.
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
If you own anything older than iPhone 8, you cannot download and install the latest version of iOS 16. For that, you will have to purchase a new iPhone 8 or above to try out the new iOS 16.
How to update to the latest iOS?
OS update is a time-consuming process, so you need to prepare your iPhone for downloading and installing the update. Firstly, fully charge your iPhone because updates take a long time to install, sometimes hours, especially on older phones.
Also, back up all your phone data to external storage using iTunes. It is a precautionary step to prevent data loss if things go wrong.
To update the iPhone, repeat the following steps:
- Open the Settings app on your phone.
- Navigate to General > Software Update.
- If there’s an update available, tap on the Download and Install button.
- Follow the on-screen instructions and your iPhone should install the latest iOS and restart.